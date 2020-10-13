Robert O'Bryan

GRAND RIVERS — Robert G. O’Bryan, 74, of Grand Rivers, died on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was retired from Westlake, where he worked in maintenance, and was a member of Lake City Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kay (Fuller) O’Bryan of Grand Rivers; a daughter, Paula Blades of Calvert City; two brothers, Freddie O’Bryan of Almo and Ernie O’Bryan of Dexter; two sisters, Helen Moore of Calvert City and Judy Hutchison of Grand Rivers; a grandchild; two stepgrandchildren; a great-grandchild; a stepgreat-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home in Benton with the Revs. Mac Walls and Clay Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Dixon Cemetery in Grand Rivers.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
