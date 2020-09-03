Robert Norman Bruce of Paducah, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah. He was born on December 15, 1939, to James H. and Charlene Bruce. Robert graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1957 and went on to work at ISP Chemical in Calvert City for 40 years until his retirement on October 1, 2002. He enjoyed woodworking and watching the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball. He was of the Baptist faith.
Robert is survived by his wife, Karen Bruce; daughters, Pam Jones of Hickory, KY, Shelia (Charlie) Morris of Melber, and Misty Derevage of Benton; son, Dusty (Shannan) Freeman of Paducah; sister, Bonnie (Billy) Dick of Mayfield; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, James S. (Jimmy) Bruce.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Billy Dick officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
