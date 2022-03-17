SYMSONIA — Robert M. Norton, 81, of Symsonia, died Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at his home.
He was a retired machinist for Illinois Central and was a member of New Harmony Baptist Church.
Surviving are sons, Robert Norton Jr. of Symsonia, step-sons, Gary Darnall, wife Millie of Hardin, Dennis Darnall, wife Amanda of Mayfield, and Marvin Darnall, wife Angie of Clarksville, Tennessee; daughters, Deanna King of Dyer, Tennessee; Lisa Bobbitt, husband Bobby of Milan, Tennessee; Debbie Keathley of Milan, Tennessee; Linda Horner of Milan, Tennessee; and step-daughter, Jeannie Lee, husband Mike of Benton; 24 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and several great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Norton; and step-daughter, Debbie Stephens. His parents were Lasalle Waltz and the late Opal (Wyatt) Waltz.
A Funeral service will be held at noon on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel in Benton with Rev. Scott Penick officiating.
Interment will follow in Wallace Cemetery, Benton.
Visitation will be held between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon Friday, March 18, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.