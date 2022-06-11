Robert Micheal “Mike” Wilkerson, 72, of Paducah, passed away at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at his residence. Mike was born on June 14, 1949, in Harris County, Texas, to the late Ernest Walton Wilkerson and Mary Louise Feast Wilkerson. He was retired from the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant as a Chemical Engineer. Mike was a member of Arcadia United Methodist Church. He coached little league football and enjoyed all sports. Mike was a musician and liked to build and restore classic cars.
He is survived by his two daughters, Michelle Wilkerson of Champaign, Illinois and Kristie Welch and husband, Chris, of Florida; son, Scot Wilkerson of Paducah; four grandchildren, Hayley, Allison, Jake and KC: great grandson, Kaymoni; two brothers, Ernie “Blivit” Wilkerson and Paul Wilkerson both of Texas.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Wilkerson and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Sherry Golightly officiating. Burial will follow at the St. John Catholic Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
