Robert Michael Bradley, 76, passed away at his home in the Heath community, Oct. 9, 2022, from Mesothelioma. He was born March 7, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, to Delmar Elvis Bradley and Shirley Mae Vandermark Bradley.

Robert “Bob” is a Christian and a member of Heartland Church, formerly Bible Baptist Church of Paducah. He was a past officer and Sunday School teacher. Bob was a construction electrician. He was a member of IBEW Local #1925 in Martin, Tennessee. He was a 3rd degree Master Mason and a member of Grahamville Masonic Lodge #707 F&AM where he was a Master twice. He was District Deputy for District One in 2014-2015. He was an honorary member of Water Valley Lodge of KY/ He served as Master of Kodash and was honored with the K.C.C.H degree. In Nov. of 2021 he became an inspector general honorary 33 degree Mason. He was a member of Sword of Bunker Hill, the Society of Past Masters Lakeland Chapter F&AM.

