Robert Michael Bradley, 76, passed away at his home in the Heath community, Oct. 9, 2022, from Mesothelioma. He was born March 7, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan, to Delmar Elvis Bradley and Shirley Mae Vandermark Bradley.
Robert “Bob” is a Christian and a member of Heartland Church, formerly Bible Baptist Church of Paducah. He was a past officer and Sunday School teacher. Bob was a construction electrician. He was a member of IBEW Local #1925 in Martin, Tennessee. He was a 3rd degree Master Mason and a member of Grahamville Masonic Lodge #707 F&AM where he was a Master twice. He was District Deputy for District One in 2014-2015. He was an honorary member of Water Valley Lodge of KY/ He served as Master of Kodash and was honored with the K.C.C.H degree. In Nov. of 2021 he became an inspector general honorary 33 degree Mason. He was a member of Sword of Bunker Hill, the Society of Past Masters Lakeland Chapter F&AM.
He was a Vietnam Veteran, serving four years in the U.S. Navy aboard the U.S.S. Bordelon DD881 known as “The Animal Ship” of the sixth and seventh fleets. He went to 29 countries. In his younger days he worked at Paducah Marine Ways, ICG Railroad, and Lourdes Hospital. He was a member of the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Sylvia Nace Bradley; two sons, Billy Paul Bradley of West Paducah and Michael Lee Bradley (Laura) of Murray; five grandchildren Brittani Leigh Bradley-Rodgers, Josie Abigail Bradley, Michaela Isabella Bradley, Emily Noel Bradley all of Murray, and Trenton Michael Bradley of West Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Ezra Michael Bradley Rodgers and Emery Elise Plowman both of Murray; two brothers, Delmar Elvis Bradley (Lynda) of Alvin, Texas, and James David Bradley (Val) of Sterling Heights, Michigan; one sister, Carol Ann Bradley-Lewis-Gromadzki of Zephyrhills, Florida; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Visitation is 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home with 7 p.m. Masonic Rights.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Keeling and Goodman Funeral Home, with one hour visitation prior to the service. Rev. Nate Williams and Johnny Draffen will officiate. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery with Military honors.
After the burial, a celebration luncheon will be served at Grahamville Masonic Lodge #707 F&AM. All family, friends, and Masonic brothers are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tower2Tower or Lourdes Hospice Care Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.