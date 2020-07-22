METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert McCutcheon, 53, of Metropolis, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral service will be held at noon Friday, July 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church Metropolis with Harvey Baxter officiating. Burial will follow with military rites in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Robert served as a sheriff’s deputy in Massac County for over 25 years.
Robert is survived by his wife of over 20 years, Marcia McCutcheon; children, Brittany Light and husband Dalton and Gregory Burd and wife Katie; grandchildren, Kayden Kline, Eastyn Light, Emersyn Burd; siblings, Jim McCutcheon, John McCutcheon, Annie Riepe and husband Vernon, Erin Evans and husband Steve, Beth Parmley; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Albert and Sharon McCutcheon.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church Metropolis from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Memorial contributions may be given in Robert’s name to Shop with a Cop, c/o Massac County Sheriff’s Office, 515 Market Street, Metropolis, IL 62960.
Condolences may be left online at www.aikins
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
