EDDYVILLE — Robert Luther Shaw, 82, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Eddyville, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Shaw was born on January 3, 1938, in Eddyville, Kentucky, to the late Luther and Bessie Shaw. He worked for 43 years for Crounse Corporation as an Operations Manager.
Robert was a Mason and member of the Joppa Lodge # 167 in Eddyville, Kentucky, and a member of Eddyville Baptist Church. He had many interests and hobbies, but he especially enjoyed leatherwork, painting, and flying his own plane. He will be remembered for his acts of kindness and generosity.
Robert is survived by his wife, Rose Boyd Shaw; one daughter, Janet Rook and her husband Herbert of Vicksburg, Mississippi; three sons, Larry Shaw of Pembroke, Kentucky, Donald Shaw and his wife Mei of Plano, Texas; Ricky Onan of Paducah, Kentucky; one brother, Charles Caudill and his wife Janet of Tennessee; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Doris Scillion; and two brothers, Jim Shaw and Marvin Shaw.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Mike Bebout officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of a donation to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program by 5 p.m. Friday, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
