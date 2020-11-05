Robert Louis Wood, Jr., 79, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at his home at 4:19 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Robert was born in Detroit, Michigan on October 19, 1941, to the late Robert and Rubye Wood. He retired as Deputy Jailer for the McCracken County Jail. Robert was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, National Rifle Association, and Sons of the Confederates. He loved to hunt, watch Western movies and sports. His favorite thing to do was to attend his grandchildren’s basketball and softball games.
Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 56 years, Wanda Barker Wood; two sons, Ricky Wood and Greg Wood; three grandchildren Ryan, Jacob, and Katrina Wood all of Paducah; one sister, Judy Murphy of Ohio; two nephews, Derick and Alan Mills of Ohio; one great-nephew and two great-nieces.
Mr. Wood was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, and 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ron Griffin officiating. Entombment will follow.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated Covid restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
