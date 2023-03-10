KEVIL — Robert Lewis Christian, 91, passed away at his home, Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bandana, Oct. 18, 1931, to Alice Ruby Mitchell Christian and Lewis Levell Christian. Bandana was a town he had always loved. He attended elementary schools in Paducah, where he made many friends, but returned to Ballard County to graduate from Bandana High School in 1949.
Robert joined the Air Force in 1951 and served until 1955 during the Korean War. He was a gunner on a B-29 Bomber and flew many missions over Korea.
After leaving the Air Force, Robert enrolled in college, graduating with a bachelors degree in Agriculture from the the University of Kentucky. He was an avid University of Kentucky Wildcat fan. He retired from the Social Security Administration Office after being employed as a Supervisor for 29 years. Robert served as a deacon at Reidland Baptist Church for several years. After moving back to Ballard County, he served as a deacon at Bandana Baptist Church where he was a member.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Creo Willoughby Christian of Kevil; a daughter, Shan Christian Gordon and her husband Max Gordon of Kevil; a son, Jeffrey Todd Christian and his wife Melissa Garrett Christian of Kevil; a grandson, Ian Michael Wilson; a granddaughter, Carson Taylor Christian; two step grandsons; four step granddaughters and several step great grandchildren.
Robert is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Ann Christian and her husband George Schafer.
Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, with Rev. Kenneth Brown officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Bandana Baptist Church, c/o Martin Bodell, 11596 Oscar Road, Bandana, KY 42022.
To send flowers to the family of Robert Christian, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.