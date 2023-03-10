KEVIL — Robert Lewis Christian, 91, passed away at his home, Monday, March 6, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Bandana, Oct. 18, 1931, to Alice Ruby Mitchell Christian and Lewis Levell Christian. Bandana was a town he had always loved. He attended elementary schools in Paducah, where he made many friends, but returned to Ballard County to graduate from Bandana High School in 1949.

Robert joined the Air Force in 1951 and served until 1955 during the Korean War. He was a gunner on a B-29 Bomber and flew many missions over Korea.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Saturday, March 11, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
Mar 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 11, 2023
12:00PM
Morrow Funeral Chapel
376 West KY Drive
LaCenter, KY 42056
