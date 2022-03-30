MAYFIELD — Robert Leslie Byars Jr., 90, of Mayfield, passed away on March 23, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama, with his family by his side. Robert (Bob) was born in Martin, Tennessee, on Dec. 4, 1931, to the late Robert Leslie Byars, Sr. and Myrtie Opal McClain Byars.
Bob attended Mayfield High School, where he played football, basketball, and baseball and was named by the Associated Press to the All-State football team. He also was a member of the “M” Club. Following graduation, he attended Murray State University on an athletic scholarship. He played both football and baseball for four years for the Racers. He then attended Ohio State University School of Optometry and graduated in 1956 with a specialization in contact lenses. He was also a member of the Epsilon Psi Epsilon professional fraternity.
After graduating from optometry school in 1957, Bob opened his private practice in Mayfield, where he practiced for 54 years. Bob made history in Graves County by fitting the first pair of contact lenses in Western Kentucky.
Bob served the Mayfield Graves County communities in many ways, including as chairman of the administrative board of First United Methodist Church, as chairman of the Mayfield School Board, and as a member of the Rotary Club. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and a stockholder and member of the Mayfield Graves Country Club.
Bob was a devoted husband, loving father, gentleman farmer, an avid golfer and experienced cook, and a lifelong sports fan. He enjoyed being at home with his family, log fires, and homemade desserts. He loved his coffee shop buddies, telling a good joke, pulling pranks, and repeating sayings over and over—and he had a lot of them.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Belote Harris Byars; daughters, Beth Donaldson (Scott), Leslie Register (Jon); sister, Patricia Dick (Karl); brother, Johnny Byars (Sally Williams); four grandchildren, Alex Donaldson (Melissa), Rob Donaldson, Lily Simpson, Sallie Simpson; and three great-grandchildren, Nora, Cecilia, and Michael Donaldson.
He is preceded in death by his sisters Nancy Byars White and Elizabeth Byars Athey.
The family is grateful for the devoted and loving care of his special assistants the past several years.
A graveside service for friends and family will be held at Highland Park Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2002, with a celebration of life reception following at the Mayfield Graves Country Club.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to the First United Methodist Church, 214 S. 8th Street, Mayfield, KY 42066.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.