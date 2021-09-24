ROATAN, Honduras — Robert Lee Koehler, 71, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at his home on the island of Roatán, Honduras. Robert adored his wife Georgjeana Coffield; they shared a love and devotion that is both rare and precious. He loved the island and the people of Roatán, too. He was always helping others: providing meals, water, assisting local missionaries and the list goes on. His joy for life and compassion to all made an impression on everyone he met. The world is a much dimmer with his passing.
Robert was born Sept. 7, 1949, at Riverside Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky, son of the late Lloyd William and Betty Pool Koehler.
He is survived by his wife, Georgjeana Coffield; his son, Bobby Koehler and wife Renee; daughters, Jo Lee Smith, and Emma Lee Cerbone; his grandchildren, Alyssa Wallace, Sydney Koehler, Gracie Cerbone, Anna Koehler, Abbey Cerbone, and Waylon Koehler; his sister, Elizabeth Koehler Hamilton; niece, Stephanie Hamilton Lipsey; nephew, Timothy Koehler.
His brother, Alfred Koehler, preceded him in death.
There will be a Celebration of Robert’s life from 2 — 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Kevil Community Center, 273 Wyatt Ave., Kevil, Kentucky.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ballard County Special Education Department and mailed to Ballard County Schools, Attention: Terri Wehmeyer, 3833 Paducah Road, Barlow KY 42024.
