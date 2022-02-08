PULASKI, Ill. — Robert Lee Jones, age 67, of Pulaski, passed away at 1:56 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his residence with his loving family by his side.
Bobby was born Nov. 7, 1954, in Anna, son to Charles Lee and Carolyn Sue (Reeves) Jones.
Bobby retired after 22 years from the Illinois Department of Transportation as a maintenance employee. He also worked beside his father on the family farm.
Bobby was a member of the Pulaski Christian Church where he served as a former deacon; and he was a former member of the Pulaski County Fair Association. He was a graduate of Meridian High School Class of 1974. In his younger days he enjoyed participating in the demolition derby at the Pulaski County Fair.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carolyn Sue Jones on Aug. 6, 1980; and grandparents, Samuel and Oma Jones and Carl and Muriel “Mermie” Reeves.
Survivors include his father and stepmother, Charlie and Jeanette Jones; wife, Frieda Jones; daughter and son-in-law, Kelly Lyn and Jeff Stoner; son, Brian Robert Jones; stepdaughter, Niki (Eric) Stuber; brothers, Randy and Ricky Jones; stepbrother, Steve (Heather) Heisner; stepsister, Robin (Greg) Newcomb; grandchildren, JaQuan Jones, Emmy and Allie Stoner; step grandchildren, Logan Waldridge and Sam Stuber; nephew, Ryan (Miranda) Jones; niece, Briana (Trent) Sheffer; step nephew, Damien Heisner; step niece, Ashley Newcomb; great nephew, Reed Jones; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Jones Funeral Home in Villa Ridge. Rev. Steve Heisner and Bill Littrell will officiate. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Pulaski.
Visitation will be from 4 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorials to the Rose Hill Cemetery Association, PO Box 147 Villa Ridge, Illinois 62996 in memory of Bobby Jones.
To sign the online guestbook visit, www.jones-funeral.com.
Jones Funeral Home Villa Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.
