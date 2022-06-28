Robert Lee “Bob” Town, 85, of Eddyville, and formerly of Paducah, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Parkview Nursing Home. Bob retired as a teacher and administrator from Paducah Area Vocational School. Bob attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Lyon County.
Survivors include his wife, Wanda June Anderson Town, Eddyville; one daughter, Sherrie Borden, O’Fallon; one son, Robert Douglas Town, Paducah; one sister, Judy Parrent, Eddyville; two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Melvin Davenport Town; and one granddaughter.
Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Lakeland Funeral Home in Eddyville. Funeral services will Thursday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Aaron Brown and Rev. Rick Reeder officiating. Burial will follow in Rolling Hills Cemetery in Eddyville.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131 Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131.
