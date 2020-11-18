SWEETWATER, Texas — Robert L. Scott, 84, of Sweetwater, died at 8:02 a.m. November 16, 2020 at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital from respiratory complications.
He was born July 22, 1936 in Paducah, Kentucky, eldest child of Maurice and Modelle Scott. At the age of 13, he was diagnosed as having polio and a talented doctor at Kosair Crippled Children’s Hospital performed surgery on his left foot. By age 20, Robert passed the physical and qualified for worldwide duty in the Air Force. He met and married Maurine November 26, 1960, in Kokomo, Indiana. He graduated from Murray State University with majors in math and chemistry. After graduation, Robert rejoined the Air Force and served 24 years before retiring to teach math at Coleman High School and Sweetwater High School. During the military years, He was blessed to father Bradley and Samantha. He and Maurine helped raise Bradley’s daughter, Sara, whom they homeschooled grades four thru seven which was phenomenal. Robert was a member of Sweetwater First Baptist Church and served The Lord all the days of his life.
Robert Lynn Scott preceded in death by his beloved parents, Maurice and Modelle Scott; grandparents, Harvey and Lilian Bradley; and son, Bradley Morrison Scott. He is survived by the loves of his life: Wife, Mertha Maurine Morrison Scott; his daughter, Samantha Scott Dillaha; and his granddaughter Sara Scott Parker and her husband, Adam Parker. Also, his beloved brothers: Philip, Kenneth and Danny Scott and sister, Janie Pease
There will be no services or visitation due to COVID-19.
Dr. Eaker was amazing as was the nursing staff at Rolling Plains Hospital. The family also expresses their appreciation to the VA team for their help and especially for the love, support & care Lupe Adames gave Mr. and Mrs. Scott. God sent Robert a special dog, Lilly, to be by his side to love and care for him. Online condolences may be made at www.mccoyfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.