METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert L (Bob) Rushing, 84 of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Bob’s professions were owner of his own carpentry business, owner of Bob’s Bowl Bowling Alley, & his last job, was as an expert handyman at Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah.
Bob was a member of Brookport Church of God. A memory sent to us by Bob’s son Craig’s pastor was “Craig calling crying for joy and saying, Our prayers have been answered, my Dad got saved and is going to be baptized.”
Bob is survived by his wife of 15 years, Linda (Williams) Rushing; children, LouAnn Urness of Wisconsin, Roberta Davenport (Rick) of Tennessee, Kim Lunsford (Larry), Samantha Rushing (Sam), Tracey Graves (Greg) of Tennessee, Ben Griggs, Angela Galbraith, Brenda (Staton) Rushing; brothers, Allen (Reba) Rushing, Roy (Barbara) Rushing, Jerry (Donna) Rushing; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie William and Nellie Elizabeth (Crenshaw) Rushing; siblings, Charles Rushing, Nellie Mae(Louise) Mannis, Ernie Rushing, Jim Rushing, Bill Rushing, Rosa Lee Burnham, Pat Denty; Son, Craig Rushing; grandchildren, Lucas Urness, Duane Rushing, Jennifer Rose Burnham, and Enola Johnson.
Services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Chales Tate and brother David Godfrey officiating. Burial will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in New Columbia, Ilinois. Friends may visit the family 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 at Lindsey Funeral Home and Wednesday from 10 to the funeral hour.
Pallbearers will be; Jimmy Bynum, Justin Bynum, Nickolas Galbraith, Billy McCuiston, Mike Rushing, Randy Rushing, & David Rushing. Honorary Pallbearers are, Dakota Babb, Ben Griggs, & Rick King.
Special Thank you to Baptist Health CCU & Lourdes Hospice for taking care of Dad & helping us in this difficult time, Lindsey Funeral Home for taking good care of Dad.
