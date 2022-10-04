Robert “Red Bone” Edward Kelley, Sr., 70, of Paducah, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert “Red Bone” Edward Kelley, Sr., 70, of Paducah, died Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 at Riverhaven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Robert worked as a laborer for Wagner Moving and Storage Company for over 30 years.
Robert is survived by his wife of 34 years, Evelyn Joyce Gray Kelley; daughter, Serena Taylor of Paducah; son, Robert Edward Kelley Jr. of Hardin; two sisters, Connie Spears of Paducah and Drenda Kruegger of Hardin; one brother, Odis Glenn Kelley of Paducah; three grandchildren; and one niece.
He is preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Roy Eldridge and Myrtie Jewell Thompson Kelley.
Service will be held at a later date.
Milner and Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
