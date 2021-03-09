KUTTAWA — Robert Joseph Wright Sr., age 90 of Kuttawa, passed away on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
He was born July 19, 1930 in Dorton, the son of the late Wilburn Ballard and Mamie Osborne Wright.
He was a member of Christian Fellowship Church, served in the US Air Force where he was a veteran of the Korean War and a retired electrician. He loved his family, fishing and being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jacquelyn Wright. He is survived by three sons, Robert Joseph Wright Jr. (Carol) of Rochester, New York; Bryan Keith Wright (Dorinda) of Kuttawa; and Scott Wilburn Wright of Florence; a daughter, Cindy Dabolt (Mike) of Fairdealing; 10 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, from 1 p.m. until memorial service time at 3 p.m. in the chapel of the Marshall County Funeral Home with Richie Clendenen officiating.
Mask will be required as well as social distancing and no hugging or shaking hands.
