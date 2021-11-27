Robert Joseph Stamper, 79, of Reidland, passed away at 2:13 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Stamper was the Owner of Bobby Stamper Excavating, a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, an avid dirt car racer, sponsor, and fan.
He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Renee Copeland, of Reidland; brothers, Sam Stamper, Phillip Stamper, Terry Stamper, Leo Stamper, Eugene Stamper; sisters, Nancy Brown, Mary Ann Williams, Stella Brewer; one grandson, Chase Dean Copeland.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda June Stamper; parents, Robert Stamper and Ruth Orelia (Toon) Stamper; brothers, Raymond Stamper, Mike Stamper, Dale Stamper, Freddy Stamper; and sister, Mary Ruth Stamper.
Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Brad Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Wallace Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time on Wednesday at the funeral home.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.