METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert Joseph “Bob” Arnold Sr., 83, of Metropolis, passed away at 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Due to current health and safety directives, a private graveside will be held for Bob in I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Metropolis with Pastor Nate Hillebrand officiating.
Bob worked for Missouri Portland Cement for 17 years and retired from the City of Metropolis. He was a member of the Metropolis Lions Club #193 and a 50-year member of the Freemasons.
Bob is survived by his son, Robert “Bobby” Arnold Jr. (Mary K. Williams); four grandchildren, Ashley Britton (Josh), Megan Arnold, Summer Brown (David), and Greg Baggs (Jenifer); eight great-grandchildren; two sisters, Darlene Meyers and Shirley Stewart; one brother, James Bell (Jackie); several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Violet (Robinson) Bell; wife of 51 years, Sherry J. (Melton) Arnold; one brother, Edward Bell.
Memorial contributions may be given in Bob’s name to Shriner’s Hospital for Children Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis.
Pallbearers: Edward Bell, Jason Allred, Mike Stewart, Tony Randolph, David Mizell, Josh Britton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.