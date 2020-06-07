MACOMB, Mich. — Robert Richard Jones, 85, died on May 30, 2020, in Macomb.
He was a retired industrial arts teacher, a U.S. Army armored cavalry veteran and attended the Church of God.
He is survived by two sons, Brian and Bruce Jones; three grandchildren, Morgan, Noah and Sophia; and many nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by parents, Richard Schley and Fannie Alice Jones of Benton; a brother; and a sister.
There will be a celebration of life in the Detroit, Michigan, area later this summer. You may contact his family for information about his celebration of life at DNUS1576@gmail.com.
