WINGO — Robert Hugh Brown, 73, of Wingo, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at 2:45 a.m. at the Stonecreek Health & Rehab Facility.
He was a member of The American Legion, The Forty and Eight, and the D.A.V. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran of Vietnam; and he retired from Ferry-Morse Seed Company.
Mr. Brown is survived by his wife of 53 years- Judy Barnes Brown of Wingo; one son- Robert D. (Syvillia L.) Brown of Wingo; his three grandchildren, Lance (Allison) Goree of Elizabethtown, Hannah G. Brown and Rebekah F. Brown both of Wingo; one great-granddaughter, Ava Drew Goree of Elizabethtown.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hugh Coleman & Evelyn Elizabeth Tompkins Brown; his grandparents, Bert & Lillie Tompkins and Brian & Rilla Brown.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with the Rev. Spence Pate officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow in the Camp Beauregard Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
Pallbearers will be: Lance Goree, Tracey Lee, Tony Wilson, Mark Thompson, Kenneth Gray, Randle Barnes, Stephen Barnes, and Jordan Barnes.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Camp Beauregard Cemetery, c/o Ann Rutherford, 3124 Pea Ridge Road, Water Valley, Ky 42085 or to The Lighthouse, P.O. Box 5375, Mayfield, Ky 42066.
