Robert Holt, a mechanic, motorcycle enthusiast, and animal lover, died in Paducah Monday, June 28, 2021. He was 66.
Known simply as “Bob” to most people, he could be stubborn to the point of frustrating; silly in a sly, quiet way; and fiercely loyal to dogs, friends, and family. Bob worked at several Paducah auto shops, including Tommy Blair Inc., where he met Pamela Jo Patterson, his wife of nearly 40 years. Pam and Bob had their first conversations over a service counter and some of their first dates in Noble Park. They married in 1980, creating a family of four — Bob had a young son, Devin, from his previous marriage to Nell Stainback (now Nell Morgan) and Pam had a young son, Joshua Lawrence, from her previous marriage.
After leaving Tommy Blair, Bob followed Pam to another dealership, where she was a manager in parts and later became co-owner, renaming it Park Avenue Inc. (it is now Linwood). Bob was Park Avenue’s Technician of the Year in 1992 and won second place in the Show Custom Cruiser and Street Custom Sportster categories at the Paducah Harley Owners Group Fall Open Bike Show in 1999.
Robert Lynn Holt was born on Aug. 31, 1954, at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C. His father was Col. Emmett L. Holt of the United States Air Force and his mother was Barbara Bockmon Holt, a homemaker. Emmett was from Paducah but his military career took the family to a variety of places, including Kansas City, Germany, and Saudi Arabia. In Germany, Bob became a junior champion skeet shooter and picked up an enthusiasm for magic, sometimes performing as “The Great Roberto.” Bob was much more interested in vehicles than high school, which he skipped frequently to work at his first service station job in Falls Church, Virginia.
In 2007, Bob and Pam moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, to be near Joshua and his two children, Eleanora and Andrew Lawrence. Bob got into woodworking, making wooden boxes, clocks, pens, dragons, giraffes, and raccoons — his favorite animal. He displayed some pieces in a local gallery and sold others through an online store Pam managed called ZZ Bob’s Woodworking and Mosaics.
When Pam died in February of 2020, the loss devastated Bob. He moved back to Paducah in December of that year, with much help from sister-in-law Cheri Cunningham and her husband Adam.
Bob Holt will be remembered at a memorial service at 515 Fisher Road in Paducah from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.
Instead of flowers, please donate to the ASPCA.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
