METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert Lee Hicks Jr., 73, of Metropolis, died at 4:01 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at his home.
He attended Mt. Horeb Church and was formerly employed as an operator for the city of Metropolis.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Linda Bray Hicks, of Metropolis; one son, Robert Bray, of Metropolis; two daughters, Felicia Johnson, of Metropolis and Lateria Ferguson, of Nashville, Tennessee; 16 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister, Janie Foster, of Metropolis; two brothers, James Williams of Metropolis,and Eddie Hicks of Washington, D.C.; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by one son, Eric Bray. His parents were Robert Lee Hicks Sr. and Dorothy Burnett Hicks.
Funeral services were held Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Mt. Horeb Church in Metropolis with Gregg Pruitt and Reverend Michael Wade officiating. Burial followed in Masonic Cemetery.
