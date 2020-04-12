Robert (Herb) Smith, 79, of Paducah, died Thursday April 2, 2020, at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center of Paducah. Mr. Smith was retired from United Custom Builders and Cheap Cars Auto Sales.
He was born October 9, 1940. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claudine Cornwell Smith; mother, Anna Louise Brasher Smith; father, Lasta Eugene Smith; and two brothers, (Doodie) Lawrence Wayne Smith and John William Smith.
He is survived by his sister, Anna Jean Gardener of Diamond Bar, California; a brother Eddie (Rose) Smith of Paducah. His special friend, Donna Jones of Mayfield. He had several beloved nieces and nephews and close friends.
Private burial will be at Maplelawn Memorial Park at later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. On-line condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
