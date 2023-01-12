INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.— Robert Dennis Hawkins, 74, of Indianapolis, formerly of Paducah, Kentucky died at 8:34 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, 8:34 a.m. at the Roudebush VA Medical Center of Indianapolis.
He was of the Baptist faith and a veteran serving in the United States Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henderson Hawkins, Sr. and Martha Stephens Hawkins; one sister and two brothers.
He is survived by four daughters, Monica Hawkins-Moore of Hollywood, Alabama, Cicely Hawkins of Jasper, TN, Racien Hawkins-Byrd of Ft. Smith, AR and Robin Hawkins of Gallatin, Tennessee; one son, Derrick Hawkins of Cedar Grove, Alabama; 15 grandchildren, six great grandchildren; two brothers, Henderson Hawkins, Jr. and Samuel Hawkins, both of Paducah, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with Henderson Hawkins officiating.
There will be no visitation.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
