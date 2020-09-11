MAYFIELD — Robert Harold Sullivan, 88, of Mayfield, passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020, at Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
He was a Christian and a member of First Baptist Church of Mayfield and worked most of his career as a manager of industrial relations at Airco/SKW Alloys in Calvert City. He retired in 1999 from Lockheed Martin in Paducah. In retirement, he stayed active farming and really enjoyed traveling and watching old westerns.
He is survived by two daughters, Elyce Ray of Mayfield, and Dawn Ellegood of Dallas, Texas, two sons, Shawn Sullivan of Nashville, Tennessee, and Kevin (Melissa) Sullivan of Smyrna, Tennessee; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Helen Faye (Moses) Sullivan; and his parents, Conley and Edith Sullivan of Mayfield.
Funeral services for Robert Harold Sullivan will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Wes Fowler will officiate. Interment will follow at North Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rex Beckham, Rick Boggess, Josh Cartwright, Keith Crouch, Corey Ray, and Craig Turner.
Visitation will be 9-11am on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
