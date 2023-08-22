BENTON — Robert H. Jennings, 75, of Benton, died on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at his home. He was a retired brick mason, and helped restore many of the buildings in Lowertown Paducah.
Born Monday, Sept. 22, 1947, in Paducah, he was the son of the late Robert Jennings and the late Daisy (Fiser) Jennings.
Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Barbara (Castleberry) Jennings of Benton; sons, Robert Scott Jennings, wife Crissy of Valparaiso, Florida, and Daniel Jennings of Valparaiso, Florida; sisters, Marianna Wagy, husband Lew of Homewood, Illinois, Barbara Hinkle, husband Henry of Lexington; and grandchildren, Liam Jennings of Valparaiso, Florida, and Karrah Jennings of Valparaiso, Florida.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home Chapel with Lew Wagy, Henry Hinkle and Ted Castleberry officiating. Entombment will follow at Marshall County Memory Gardens Mausoleum located at U.S. 641 N, Benton, Kentucky 42025.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home, 211 West 5th St., Benton, KY 42025.
Memorial contributions may be sent to New Bethel Baptist Church Youth Program, 4050 Mayfield Hwy., Benton, KY 42025.
