MILBURN — Robert Joseph Guhy, 82, of Milburn, died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of Milburn Baptist Church. For 55 years, he was a member of the Operating Engineer’s Local 181 and a farmer. He owned and operated many local companies in the Milburn area, including the neighborhood grocery store and hardware store, gas station, and most recently, he owned and operated mini storage units.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 62 years, Nora Belle Halsell Guhy, of Milburn; one daughter, Cindy Hoskins (Kevin), of Cunningham; one son, Donald Guhy (Cristie), of Milburn; four grandchildren; two step grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one son, Ronald Guhy; one sister; and one brother. His parents were Clarence Boy and Dumpy Love Brann Guhy;
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Glen Stewart officiating. Burial will follow at the Milburn Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expression of sympathy may be made in memory of Bobby Joe Guhy to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105.
