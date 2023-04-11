Bob Myrick, 88, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Providence Pointe Nursing Home.
Bob Myrick, 88, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at Providence Pointe Nursing Home.
Bob was born in Carrsville on May 15, 1934, to Ralph and Leona Myrick, who preceded him in death.
Bob was a graduate of Paducah Tilghman High School. He attended Broadway United Methodist Church in his younger years and later Lone Oak First Baptist Church with his wife. Bob was a member of the Plain City Masonic Lodge #449 for over 60 years.
Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1956-58 and in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1958-1962.
Bob, “Skip” as he was known at work, retired after 33 years from Air Products and Degussa in Calvert City where he worked as production supervisor. Bob was a photography enthusiast and had a passion for classic cars along with being a huge 50’s and 60’s buff. He enjoyed being at Parkers Drive In on 50’s and 60’s car display on Friday nights. He made pictures of all of the cars that showed up. He was a member of The British Car Club.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sue; his step-children, Tanya (David) Wilkins of Santa Rose Beach, Florida, Sean (Iris) Jackson of Atlanta, Georgia; nephew, Todd (Melissa) Myrick of Tierra, Florida; five step-grandchildren, Dr. Macie (Julian) Hurtado, Morgan Wilkins, Meagan (Caleb) Sweeney, Alex Jackson, and Marshall Jackson; great niece, Makenna Myrick.
Preceding in death were his parents; one brother, Charles Myrick and wife, Joyce Myrick.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, with Masonic rites to be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the St Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
