CALVERT CITY — Robert Scott Gaston Jr., 26, of Calvert City died at 1:55 a.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020.
He was a forklift operator.
He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Dana and Rusty Bell of Calvert City; his father, Robby Gaston of Indian Trail, North Carolina; a sister, Theresa Futrell of Cadiz; two stepsisters, Morgan Lassiter and Jessica Lambert, both of Paducah; his grandmother, Sylvia Gaston of Charlotte, North Carolina; his grandparents, Terre and Johnny Counce of Kuttawa; and five nephews.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
