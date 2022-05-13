FANCY FARM — Dr. Robert Frank, 90, of Fancy Farm, died Wednesday May 11, 2022, at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation in Mayfield.

He has been a veterinarian since 1957.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother. His parents were Dr. Edward Frank and Jean Swift Dobbs Frank.

Memorial services will be at a later date.

Lindsey Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

