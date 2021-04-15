NEW IBERIA, La. — Robert Lee Forgey, 55, of New Iberia, formerly of Bardwell, Kentucky, died on March 30, 2021, at his home.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline Forgey Dillingham; three sons, Robert Lee Forgey Jr., Aaron Forgey and Matthew Forgey, all of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Russell Champion of Cameran, Louisiana; and his grandmother, Marjorie Forgey of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Forgey.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Roselawn Cemetery in Bardwell with the Rev. Mike Sams officiating.
Friends may call from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
