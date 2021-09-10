PRINCETON — Robert Jason Finger, 56, of Dawson Springs, formerly of Colorado, died Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, at Caldwell Medical Center in Princeton.

Arrangements were incomplete at Morgan’s Funeral Home of Princeton.

Service information

Oct 3
Memorial Service
Sunday, October 3, 2021
2:00PM
Kentucky Memorial Service
14700 Dawson Road
Dawson Springs, KY 42408
Oct 9
Memorial Service
Saturday, October 9, 2021
11:00AM
Colorado Memorial Service
Disc Golf Course
(to be determined)
Ft. Lupton, Colorado 80033
