Robert F. Pirtle, 85, of Paducah, passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He was born in Jackson, Tennessee, on March 29, 1936, to the late C. Stanley Pirtle and Arrie Lee Tackitt Pirtle. Robert was retired from Triangle Enterprises, Inc. after 52 years where he served as executive vice-president from 1972-1986 and president from 1986 until his retirement in 2007. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah where he served as deacon and director of the chapel bible class.
Robert was a devoted member of the Lions Club. He joined the Lone Oak Lions Club in 1965 where he served as secretary from 1965-1971. Robert transferred to the Concord Lions Club in 1971 where he served as president in 1973, zone chairman in 1972 and 1974, program chairman for eight years, and visitation chairman in 1988 and visited all 43k clubs and in 1994, served as secretary from 2009 to present. Robert served as deputy district governor for the Lions Club in 1975, had perfect attendance for 52 years, and was a Melvin Jones Fellow 1993-1994. He was a member of the Associated General Contractors where he served on the Board of Directors and Membership Chairman. Robert joined the Concord Fire Department in 1968 and served as Chairman of the Board from 1993-2010. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America where he served with the Concord Scouts Troop 4 where he was committee chairman and institutional rep from 2006-2012 and with the Cub Scouts Pack 104 where he served as committee chairman and cubmaster. Robert served on the Joint Sewer Agency and was a Board Member from 2005-2012. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a Duke of Paducah. Robert served in the United States Army and the Army Reserve.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Jones Pirtle; son, Robert F. Pirtle, Jr. and wife, Christina, of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters, Linda England and Vicki Knight of Paducah.
Robert was preceded In death by an infant brother, Charles Stanley Pirtle; sister, Nancy Nichols, and his parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, The Lourdes Foundation, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003 or to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
