FRAZIER PARK, Calif. — Robert Evan Hobgood, 48, of Frazier Park, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at his home, surrounded by loved ones.
Funeral service will be held at Rose Family Funeral Home, located at 4444 Cochran St; Simi Valley, CA 93063 at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 with Rev. Jonathan Mulford officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Memorial Park and Cemetery located at 22601 Lassen St; Chatsworth, CA 91311.
Evan was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Robert and Carla Hobgood on March 11, 1974. He went to high school at Lone Oak High School and graduated in 1992. He went on to serve 11 years in the Army as a Military Police Officer. He worked as a general contractor, specializing in residential drainage for over 25 years. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Kuttawa. He enjoyed boating, off-roading, bow hunting and archery.
Evan is survived by his wife, Melanie Wilcox-Hobgood of Frazier Park; his parents, Robert and Carla Hobgood of Paducah, Kentucky; his children, Kyler and Chloe Hobgood; daughter-in-law, Courtney Hobgood (Little) of Calvert City Kentucky; his grandchildren, Brayden and Charlie Hobgood of Calvert City; his sister, brother-in-law & nephew, Tracey, Don and Alec Mader of Weatherford, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project — In Memory Donations online page. Please be sure to check off & complete the “Make this a gift in honor or memory of an individual” checkbox.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude for all the love and support that has been extended in Evan’s memory.
