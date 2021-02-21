METROPOLIS, ill. — Robert Eugene Ramer, 75, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:12 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Tate officiating. Burial will follow in the Pell Cemetery.
Bobby was retired from Local 318 Operating Engineers, where he was employed for over 50 years. He loved sitting outdoors watching the grass grow and counting the planes that passed. He also enjoyed fishing with friends and family. He will forever hold a special place in this world.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 55 years, Peggy Ramer; daughter, Teresa “Toot” Cole and husband Donnie; grandson, Robert Cole and wife Abby; great granddaughter, Hunter Fowler; sister, Jean Hogue all of Metropolis; brother, Kenneth Ramer; special brother, Tommy Parris and wife Wanda all of Unionville; eight nephews; four nieces; and several great nieces and great nephews.
Bobby was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Pops” Ramer; sister, Ruth Klotz; brother-in-law, Charles “Ronnie” Hogue; and grandson, Donnie “Bub” Ramer Cole.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. We ask that everyone please practice customarily accepted social distancing guidelines and wear a face covering.
Memorials may be made in Bobby’s name to Brookport Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 101, Brookport, Illinois 62910.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Cole, Doug Gibbs, Greg Gibbs, Kenny Jo Ramer, Cory Ramer, Kaleb Ramer, and Kerry Gibbs. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jim Myrick, Edward Wallace, and Greg Neal James.
Music will be provided by Darla Tate, Soloist.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-miller
