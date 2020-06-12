FANCY FARM — Robert G. “Buck” Elliott, 82, of Fancy Farm, died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
He was a member of the St. Jerome Catholic Church and retired as shipping foreman from General Tire.
He is survived by his wife, Sara Dalton Elliott; six daughters, Anita Elliott Ross of Murray, Caroyle Hughes of Mayfield, Phyllis Shelton of Mayfield, Diane Redden of Fancy Farm, Denise Larkins of Bardwell, and Cynthia Elliott of Fancy Farm; a son, Gerald Elliott of Fancy Farm; a brother, Charles Leon Elliott of Paris, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Edna Elliott; six brothers; and three grandsons.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Jerome Catholic Church with Darrell Venters officiating. Burial will follow in St. Jerome Cemetery. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
