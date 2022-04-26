Robert Edwin Finney, 91, of Paducah, formerly of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away early Friday morning on April 22, 2022, at Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Robert was born in Batesville, Arkansas on Jan. 20, 1931, to the late William and Bertie Finney. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy for five years. Robert worked as an air traffic controller for the FAA. He was of the Methodist faith and served in various positions such as elder, deacon and head usher in different churches over the years. Robert was a member of Broadway United Methodist Church where he served in the Community Kitchen and was a part of the Men’s Bible Study Fellowship. He also served as an Ambassador of Paducah and was involved in the English Speaking Union, Scottish Society and Friendship Force in Memphis. Robert found joy in life all around him. He was at his best watching college football, specifically his beloved Arkansas Razorbacks. He loved traveling and was a voracious reader.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Grace Lovell Finney of Paducah; his son, Dr. Patrick Finney (Barbara) of Paducah; one brother, Joe David Finney (Jerry Sue) of Fayetteville, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Naval officer William Patrick Finney of Newport, Rhode Island, Mary Emma Finney of Thompson Station, Tennessee, Conner Howard (Lyndsey) and Austin Howard, both of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews of Arkansas.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bertie Pearl Fulbright Finney; his father, William Edwin Finney; two sisters, Edna Pearl Horn and Emma Lou Cox; and one brother, Charles Bradley Finney.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Joe Beal and Rev. Ray Chandler officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution in Robert’s name to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may send a message, light a candle or share a “Hug from Home” at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.