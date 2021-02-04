BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. — Robert Edward Godfrey, 54, of Bloomingdale, Georgia, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Godfrey was
a truck driver by trade, but was also
an excellent carpenter. He was a member of the Hardeeville and Faulkville Congregations of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Surviving are his wife, Angela Renea Godfrey of Bloomingdale; his three children, Arianna Godfrey of McIntosh, Florida, Seleah Godfrey of Portland, Oregon, and Robert Kyle Godfrey of Hardeeville, South Carolina; one brother, David (Sherry) Godfrey of Paducah, Kentucky; one sister, Barbara Godfrey of La Center, Kentucky; two grandchildren, Frederick Lamar Hester and Benjamin Ryan Hester both of McIntosh, Florida; and several nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Richard Godfrey and Kathleen Elizabeth Bromer Godfrey; and one sister.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Wendell Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at Smithland Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Larry Morehead, Jason Morehead, Austin Godfrey, Carson Godfrey, Dalton Godfrey, and Kyle Godfrey.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
