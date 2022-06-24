BENTON — Robert Earl Collins, 78, of Benton, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at his home in Benton, Kentucky. Mr. Collins was owner/operator of Robert Collins Electric for over 50 years, President of Benton Electric Board, member of the zoning board and the board of adjustments, avid fisherman and hunter, and a member of First Baptist Church of Benton.
He was born on Sunday, March 12, 1944, in Benton, to the late Edna Marie (Noles) Collins and the late Robert Earl Collins. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Judy Henson.
He is survived by his wife, Dawn Marie (Warmath) Collins of Benton; two daughters, Melissa Gunn and husband Chris of Benton, Milly Singleton and husband Will of Trenton; one step daughter, Heather McPherson and husband Boyd of Sedalia; one stepson, Heith Morris and wife Susanne of Franklin; five grandchildren, Collin, Carmen, and Candice Gunn and Gracey and Madelynne Singleton; three step grandchildren, Amberlie, Caleb, and Jacob Morris; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service were held at Collier Funeral Chapel on Saturday, June 18, 2022. Brad Carroll officiated. Burial followed in the Benton Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.