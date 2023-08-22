Robert E. Peppers, 85, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
Robert was of the Christian faith. He worked for the Iron Workers Local 782 for over 35 years. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his two children, Greg Peppers of Paducah and Danny Peppers of Paducah; four grandchildren, Jessie (Jordan) Manning of Mayfield, Josh (Cara) Peppers of Mayfield, Megan (Shawn) Williams of Mayfield, and Brandon Peppers of Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Cole Peppers and Phoenix Williams, both of Mayfield; and one brother, Randy Peppers of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby D. Peppers; his parents, Oscar and Irene Peppers; and seven siblings.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
