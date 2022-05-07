NAPLES, Fla. — Dr. Robert E. Colgan, Naples, was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky, April 10, 1935, to Marie and Peter Thomas Colgan Jr, passed away peacefully May 1, 2022, with his wife of 63 years, Ann Colgan by his side.
Bob first and foremost was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. A big kid himself he loved building and flying remote control airplanes, constructing elaborate garden railroads and was a big sports fan. He served the Paducah community as a dentist for 36 years (1964-2000). He proudly served his country as an officer in the United States Dental Corp. and retired as a Colonel with honors.
Bob is survived by his wife, Ann Frerman Colgan; and his brother, Peter Thomas Colgan III (Sharon). Bob is also survived by his 3 adult children Bob Colgan Jr (Dominique), Cindy Hendren (Wills), and John Colgan (Janet). Also, surviving Bob is his grandchildren, Bronwyn Colgan, Anthony, Kyle and Abby Hendren, and John Colgan Jr., Justin Colgan, Jennifer Tritle, and Julia Colgan; and 9 precious great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Saint Williams Catholic Church in Naples Florida with Steven Clemente officiating. An internment will follow at Bower Chapel in Moorings Park.
