Robert Michael Dwyer, 66, of Paducah, died on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Seattle, Washington.
He was retired.
He is survived by his wife Alyce Dwyer (Havens); daughter, Alysha Dwyer, grandchildren, Ashyley Dwyer and Xenya Conti.
A private family memorial service/wake was held Monday evening, Oct. 25, 2021, at his home at 256 Nickell Heights Road, Paducah.
