Robert L. Dudley, 72, of Paducah, died Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at his home.
Robert was a retired from Westvaco and was a U.S. Marine Veteran serving in the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Dudley of Paducah; three sons, Shane Dudley of Ledbetter, Robby Dudley of Paducah and Nathan Dudley of Paducah; two sisters, Francis Fondaw of Lovelaceville and Diane Dudley of Paducah; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace Dudley and Florence Beasley Dudley; one daughter, Brandy Dudley; and one brother.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Entombment will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
