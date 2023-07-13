WINGO — Robert L. Douglas, 53, of Wingo, died at 5 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.

Arrangements were incomplete at Brown Funeral Home in Wingo.

To send flowers to the family of Robert Douglas, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 17
Visitation
Monday, July 17, 2023
10:00AM-11:30AM
Brown Funeral Home - Wingo
6263 State Route 339 West
Wingo, KY 42088
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In