Robert Paul Darst Jr., 75, died Dec. 8, 2021, after a brief stay at Lourdes Hospice Care Center, Paducah.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served one year in Vietnam. He worked at Arkema (formerly Pennwalt) for 28 years and PATS for about 15 years. He was a member of St Pius X Catholic Church in Calvert City.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, Martina (Marty) White Darst; and three children, Amy Crass, Paul Darst, and Amanda Scheidegger; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roger Darst, of Louisville and Larry Darst of Leitchfield; and two sisters, Catherine Gawarecki of Leitchfield and Beulah Whitfill of Louisville;
He was preceded in death by four siblings. His parents were Robert Paul and Frances Harris Darst.
Friends may call from 4 — 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton with 7:30 p.m. prayers.
Funeral Mass will be held on 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Calvert City, with Brian Johnson officiating.
Burial of ashes to take place at 3 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Leitchfield, on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, with military honors.
