Robert Daniel, 47, of Mayfield, passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, during the line of duty of transporting inmates from the candle factory. Robert was a Graves County deputy jailer and a member of Fairview Baptist Church.

He is survived by his father, Robert Lee Daniel, of Mayfield; four daughters, Darci Hayes, of Nashville, Tennessee, Brittany Daniel-Whittemore, of Owensboro, Jenna Daniel, of Paducah and Kadence Daniel, of Mayfield; three sons, Zachery Daniel, of Mayfield, Trevonte Whittemore, of Mayfield and Tyce Daniel, of Paducah; sister, Ethelina Daniel, of Louisville; and brother, Alonzo Daniel, of Mayfield and seven grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his Mother, Ruby Jean Saxton Slaton.

Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Gregg Hussey and Rev. Antonio Sherrill officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at the Brown funeral Home in Mayfield.

Service information

Dec 18
Visitation
Saturday, December 18, 2021
10:00AM-1:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
Dec 18
Service
Saturday, December 18, 2021
1:00PM
Brown Funeral Home - Mayfield
1223 West Broadway
Mayfield, KY 42066
