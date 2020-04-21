METROPOLIS, Ill. — Robert Dale “Skeet” Lewis, age 77, died at his home on Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Metropolis.
Due to the current health and safety directives, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled for Skeet at a later date to be announced.
Skeet was born on June 3, 1942 in Metropolis.. He joined the Navy right after high school and served from 1960 to 1966. Skeet was a great family man and a loving father and grandfather.
He was an active outdoorsman who enjoyed animals, nature and fishing. His family and friends will always remember him as a kind and helpful person. In later years, he contributed to the community by working on projects such as the snowmen seen around Metropolis each year.
Skeet is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia “Tish” Lewis of Metropolis; children, Richard Keith Lewis and wife Beth of Bartlett, Kelly Wisniewski and husband Jeff of Ingleside, and Robert Kip Lewis of Round Lake; five grandchildren, Diana and Brandon Lewis and Zach, Andrew and Josh Wisniewski; a brother, Jim Lewis and wife Shirley of Metropolis; Three sisters, Sue Warner of Ypisilanti, Michigan, Pat Collias and husband Jim of Harper Woods, Michigan, and Betty Jessings of Manchester, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Phoebe (Haynes) Lewis; a sister, Ona Jean White; and baby brother, Charlie, who died in infancy.
Donations may be given in Skeet’s name to the Leukemia Research Foundation 191 Waukegan Road Suite 105, Northfield, IL 60093-2744 or Hohman Lake Fund, 7503 Jennings Lane, Brookport, IL 62910.
Arrangements were entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-
millerfh.com and cards may be directed to the funeral home at PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960.
