Robert D. Cantwell, 90, of Paducah, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was born in Sumner, Illinois, on Oct. 29, 1930, to the late Byron Cantwell and Irene Weaver Cantwell. Robert was a retired sergeant first class with 28 years of service with the United States Army serving both in the the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was also retired from Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas, where he served as maintenance supervisor.
Robert is survived by his daughter, Lizabeth Dee Maclaird of Paducah; grandchildren, Kenna Brandon of Paducah, Kentucky, and Bryan Yule of Chesapeake, Virginia; great- grandchildren, Prestyn Dick and Benjamine Lowe, both of Paducah; sisters, June Tharp of Indiana and Bonnie York of Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Louise Frost Cantwell; two sisters; four brothers, and his parents.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the McGanster’s Feral Cat Rescue Program, c/o Lone Oak Animal Clinic, 125 Augusta Ave., Paducah, KY 42003.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
