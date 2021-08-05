Robert D. “Bobby” Brown, 71, of Paducah, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at his home. He was a member of Twelve Oaks Baptist Church and previous owner of R.D. Brown Funeral Homes for 44 years. Bobby was a 1968 graduate of The McCallie School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, 1972 graduate of the University of Kentucky, and a 1973 graduate of the Kentucky School of Mortuary Science.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Shelia Owens Brown of Paducah; daughter, Adrienne (Mark) Yeager of Paducah; son, Daniel (Mykala) Brown of Paducah; “BB” to four grandsons, Benjamin and Samuel Yeager and Owen and Spencer Brown, all of Paducah; four nephews, Jamie Brown of Ames, Iowa, Micah Brown of Mayfield, Sam Brown of Mayfield, and John Owens of Lexington; niece, Emily Owens of Lexington; and sister-in-law, Susie Brown of Wingo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Woodrow and Dorothy Helen Denney Brown; and twin brother, William “Billy” Brown.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Dr. Brandt Lyon and Rev. Ricky Burton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 2 — 8 p.m. Thursday, August 5, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton and after 10 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021.
Memorial Donations may be made to Hickman Co. Ambulance Service, PO Box 83, Clinton, KY 42031; Hickman Co. Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 29, Clinton, KY 42031; or Twelve Oaks Baptist Church Building Fund, 2110 New Holt Rd., Paducah, KY 42001.
